 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Drug Giant Amgen (AMGN) to Create Hundreds of New Jobs in Florida



3/23/2017 5:28:16 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Amgen Inc. will open a capability center in Tampa, creating hundreds of high-skill jobs.

Amgen, a biotechnology firm headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, will invest $25 million in the 136,000-square-foot center, which will occupy four floors of Corporate Center One at 2202 N. Westshore Blvd. The center is expected to open in October and will employ 450 people by the end of 2018, a press release from the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp. said.



comments powered by Disqus
Amgen
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 