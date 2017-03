Drug Giant Amgen (AMGN) to Create Hundreds of New Jobs in Florida

Amgen Inc. will open a capability center in Tampa, creating hundreds of high-skill jobs.Amgen, a biotechnology firm headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, will invest $25 million in the 136,000-square-foot center, which will occupy four floors of Corporate Center One at 2202 N. Westshore Blvd. The center is expected to open in October and will employ 450 people by the end of 2018, a press release from the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp. said.