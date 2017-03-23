Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Drug Giant
Amgen
(
AMGN
) to Create Hundreds of New Jobs in Florida
Tweet
3/23/2017 5:28:16 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Amgen Inc. will open a capability center in Tampa, creating hundreds of high-skill jobs.
Amgen, a biotechnology firm headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, will invest $25 million in the 136,000-square-foot center, which will occupy four floors of Corporate Center One at 2202 N. Westshore Blvd. The center is expected to open in October and will employ 450 people by the end of 2018, a press release from the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp. said.
Read at
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Read at
News Release
Read at
News Release
Related News
UCSF
Heart Doctor Wary of
Amgen
(AMGN)-Paid Repatha Study
Teva
(TEVA) Rumored to Slash Up to 6,000 Jobs, Company Says Numbers Are Incorrect
Amgen
(AMGN) Files Trade Secret Action Against Bay Area's
Coherus
Facebook
Hiring Dozens for Secretive Division, Rumored to be Working on Brain-Scanning Technology and Other Med Device
Amgen
(AMGN) Release: Repatha (Evolocumab) Demonstrates Reduced Need For Apheresis In Patients With High LDL Cholesterol In Phase III Study
Scientists: 7 Ways How to Avoid Biotech Employers That Are Likely to Go Financially Bust
Disappointment Hits as
Amgen
(AMGN)'s Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks, But Not Deaths
Argos
(ARGS) Cuts Staff by 38% After Devastating Phase III News
Investors Anxiously Await for
Amgen
(AMGN)'s 27,500-Patient Heart Trial Data This Week
Cerulean
(CERU) to Slash More Than Half of Its Remaining Staff, Merge With SoCal Biotech
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Tampa Bay Business Journal
•
News Release
•
News Release
•
Amgen
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs