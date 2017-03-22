 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Former Top Execs at Bankrupt China Medical Tech (CMED) Indicted for Defrauding Investors Out of $400 Million+



3/22/2017 7:36:11 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Two former top executives of the now-defunct China Medical Technologies Ltd have been criminally charged in the United States with defrauding investors out of more than $400 million, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

According to a 3-count indictment, founder and Chief Executive Officer Xiaodong Wu, 59, and Chief Financial Officer Tak Yung Samson Tsang, 46, stole much of the $426 million they raised in two convertible bond offerings in 2008 and 2010.

Prosecutors said they did this by sending bond proceeds to entities they and their co-conspirators controlled, rather than invest it in the Beijing-based medical testing equipment maker or repurchase existing debt as they had promised.

Read at MassDevice
Read at Bloomberg
Read at RTT News


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 