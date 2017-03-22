|
Colorado's EndoShape Grabs $10.5 Million
3/22/2017 7:30:08 AM
EndoShape has raised $10.5 million in a new round of equity financing, according to an SEC filing posted by the company.
The Boulder, Colo.-based device maker develops minimally invasive plugs and coils for occluding blood vessels, including its flagship Medusa MultiCoil, which has FDA 510(k) clearance. The device is indicated for arterial and venous embolization in the peripheral vasculature.
EndoShape has not stated how it plans to spend any money raised in the round, but is not looking for more, according to the filing.
