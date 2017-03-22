 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Ex-Merrimack (MACK) Director Hires Prominent Boston Lawyer to Fight Insider Trading Charges



3/22/2017 7:05:58 AM

A former Merrimack Pharmaceuticals employee who was charged with insider trading last month intends to fight the allegations, his new lawyer said Tuesday.

Songjiang Wang, a former director of statistical programming at Merrimack, was arrested and charged on Feb. 7 with repeatedly passing confidential information about the Cambridge biotech to a former director of biostatistics at Cambridge-based Akebia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKBA), who allegedly traded on the tips.



