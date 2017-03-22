|
UCSF Heart Doctor Wary of Amgen (AMGN)-Paid Repatha Study
3/22/2017 6:34:03 AM
The most eagerly awaited study presented at last week’s American College of Cardiology meeting was Amgen’s FOURIER clinical trial. This study involved 27,564 patients with cardiovascular (CV) disease, 80% of whom already had experienced a heart attack. The goal was to show that Amgen’s drug, the PCSK9 inhibitor called Repatha, when added on top of statin therapy, further reduced CV events when compared to statin therapy alone. Could a PCSK9 inhibitor be a major breakthrough against the world’s leading killer? FOURIER was designed to find out.
comments powered by