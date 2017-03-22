Bay Area's BioClin Therapeutics Nabs $30 Million Series B for Bladder Cancer Med

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held clinical stage drug
development company developing a first-in-class anti-FGFR3 (fibroblast
growth factor receptor 3) monoclonal antibody in areas of high unmet
medical need, announced today the closing of a $30 million Series B
financing. The financing was led by new investors Sofinnova Ventures and
Ysios Capital, and included existing investors HealthCap, Life Sciences
Partners (LSP), and Tekla Capital Management. Since its founding, the
company has raised a total of $59 million with leading institutional
investors.
The proceeds from this financing will be used to advance the company’s
lead development candidate, B-701, for the treatment of patients with
metastatic bladder cancer, or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), who
have relapsed or are refractory to platinum therapy. “This financing
allows us to expand our Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating B-701 in combination
with docetaxel, as well initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating B-701 in
combination with atezolizumab,” said Stephen Lau, CEO of BioClin
Therapeutics.
In conjunction with the financing, Cory Freedland, PhD, of Sofinnova
Ventures and Joël Jean-Mairet, PhD, of Ysios Capital have joined the
Board of Directors. David Lacey, MD has been named as a Board Observer.
“Over the past couple years, there has been significant scientific
advancement and understanding of FGFR3 biology and bladder cancer, both
for FGFR3 itself as a possible driver for metastatic bladder cancer, as
well as its potential role in tumor inflammation. We are very
enthusiastic about the B-701 program and its potential for enhancing the
treatment effects of checkpoint inhibitors,” said Joël Jean-Mairet of
Ysios Capital.
“We believe that targeted therapies, specifically FGFR3 in combination
with immunotherapy, are an important area of development. In addition,
we are excited to join the BioClin syndicate and to attract the caliber
of David Lacey to the BioClin team,” said Cory Freedland of Sofinnova.
Dr. Lacey, formerly Senior Vice President of Discovery Research at
Amgen, possesses over 20 years of scientific and senior leadership
experience within the life sciences, focused on creating new medicines
to make a difference in the lives of patients worldwide. During his
tenure at Amgen, Dr. Lacey led an organization of more than 1200
scientists across a portfolio of drug discovery and development programs
in the therapeutic areas of hematology/oncology, inflammation, metabolic
disorders, and neuroscience. Dr. Lacey currently serves as a Board
member for Nurix Inc., Atreca, and Inbiomotion SL, and acts as an
advisor to a number of academic institutions, biotechnology companies,
and is a Venture Partner at Ysios Capital.
About BioClin Therapeutics, Inc.
BioClin Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held clinical stage drug
development company developing biologics to address medical conditions
in areas of high unmet need. The company’s lead candidate is B-701, a
potential first-in-class human monoclonal antibody targeting FGFR3
(fibroblast growth factor receptor 3). B-701 is currently being
evaluated in the treatment of metastatic bladder cancer. The first
clinical study is a Phase 1b/2 study of B-701 in combination with
docetaxel. The study includes cohorts in which patients with FGFR3
mutation or fusion will be enrolled; patients will be administered B-701
plus docetaxel, or B-701 alone as monotherapy. The second study is
evaluating the combination of B-701 and atezolizumab in mUC patients and
will include those with overexpressed FGFR3 as well as those with FGFR3
mutation or fusion in their tumors. B-701 is also being tested in an
on-going investigator sponsored study evaluating the combination of
B-701 and pembrolizumab in mUC patients.
For more information, please visit BioClin’s website: www.bioclintherapeutics.com
