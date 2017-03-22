After Patient Death a Year Ago, Cambridge's Akashi Finally Gets the OK to Resume DMD Study

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akashi
Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
developing treatments for patients with Duchenne
muscular dystrophy (DMD), today reported that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has completed its review and concluded that Akashi
may resume clinical development of HT-100 (delayed-release halofuginone)
in patients with any of the genetic mutations that cause DMD, a rare
disease that results in muscle degeneration and premature death in boys.
Akashi plans to initiate a new study, HALO-DMD-04.
“We are pleased to learn that the FDA is allowing Akashi to resume the
clinical development of HT-100”
“We are pleased to learn that the FDA is allowing Akashi to resume the
clinical development of HT-100,” said Pat Furlong, Founding President
and CEO of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD). “Preventing
fibrosis is an important target and an essential piece of a combination
of therapies that will be required to end Duchenne. We are pleased to be
partnering with Akashi to develop important therapies for Duchenne.”
The company plans to initiate the new clinical trial as quickly as
possible, and is in discussions with potential investors and development
partners regarding clinical development and commercialization of HT-100,
as well as DT-200 (selective androgen receptor modulator) and AT-300
(cation channel modulator), all of which are novel, complementary
compounds with potential to treat all DMD patients independent of their
specific genetic mutation.
“Our goal continues to be improving the lives of patients with DMD and
other muscle function diseases,” said Marc Blaustein, Chief Executive
Officer, Akashi Therapeutics. “We are pleased that the FDA has agreed
with our conclusion that it is appropriate to resume development of
HT-100 and look forward to moving ahead with the trial as quickly as
possible.”
HALO-DMD-04 will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and
pharmacodynamic activity of HT-100 at a new lower dose of 150 µg/day and
eliminates the use of antiemetic therapies by participants. Data from
previous clinical studies of HT-100 in DMD have indicated the lowest
doses tested (as low as 300 µg/day) were at least as effective as higher
doses (up to 1500 µg/day) investigated in a subject population that
included both ambulant and non-ambulant boys.
HT-100, a delayed-release, orally-delivered therapeutic, is being
researched for its ability to reduce fibrosis and inflammation and
promote healthy muscle fiber regeneration in DMD patients. In a
previously-released analysis of results from trials in patients with
DMD, data showed promising improvements in muscle strength for boys
treated in the lowest three dose cohorts. These strength improvements,
rather than just a slowed rate of decline, are a highly unusual finding
in ambulant DMD boys age 7 and older and in non-ambulant DMD boys.
About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is an X-linked recessive, inheritable
disease that affects approximately 1 in 3,600 boys. DMD results in
muscle degeneration and premature death. Symptoms usually become visible
in early childhood: progressive proximal muscle weakness of the legs and
pelvis associated with loss of muscle mass is observed first, and this
weakness spreads to other parts of the body. As the disease progresses,
muscle tissue is replaced by fat and fibrotic tissue (fibrosis).
Untreated, most patients are wheelchair dependent by their teenage
years. Due to progressive deterioration of muscle, patients lose
ambulation, then arm function, and ultimately experience respiratory
and/or cardiac failure. While life expectancy varies, patients typically
survive until the third decade.
About HT-100
HT-100 (delayed-release halofuginone) is an orally available, small
molecule drug candidate designed to reduce fibrosis and inflammation and
promote healthy muscle fiber regeneration in DMD patients. HT-100 has
been granted orphan designation for DMD in both the U.S. and E.U., and
fast track designation in the U.S. For more information, please contact
Akashi Therapeutics (www.akashirx.com).
HT-100 development is generously supported by patient advocacy
organizations. A list of these organizations can be found at http://akashirx.com/financial-supporters/.
About Akashi Therapeutics
Akashi Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company whose
mission is to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Akashi
was founded by leading patient organizations Charley’s Fund and Nash
Avery Foundation in collaboration with biotechnology industry veterans
to impact a central problem in rare diseases: rapid therapy development.
Akashi is developing a pipeline of therapies with the goal of
transforming Duchenne from a 100% fatal, aggressive muscle-wasting
disease to a chronic, manageable condition. For more information, please
visit www.akashirx.com.