Reverse Merger With
Dare Bioscience
Gives
Cerulean
(
CERU
) Execs a Parting Gift—Bonuses
3/22/2017 6:21:11 AM
By the end of the third quarter last year, Cerulean had burned through close to $196 million without much to show for it. The 2014 IPO floundered, despite the sizzling boom biotech was experiencing. But that wasn’t too surprising as their lead nano drug failed a Phase IIb trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
Then the same drug failed again last year, for renal cell carcinoma, and the Waltham, MA based company was doomed. The CEO struck a partnership deal with Novartis, but netted only $5 million upfront. So now the company is being sold for parts. The lead, CRLX-101, was wrapped up with its only other drug, the early stage CRLX301, and sold to NewLink for only $1.5 million.
News Release
News Release
Boston Business Journal
