|
Allergan (AGN): Botox Sales A Game Changer?
3/22/2017 6:17:23 AM
Evaluation of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is a complex endeavor, and when weighing the same market basket considerations, individual conclusions may vary. Warren Buffett is quoted from a 1974 interview in Forbes as saying, "You're dealing with a lot of silly people in the marketplace; it's like a great big casino and everyone else is boozing. If you can stick with Pepsi, you should be O.K.". Broken down and paraphrased, he says buy good companies, ignore the ups and downs, and make money in the long run. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is a good company in the pharma space and regarded by most (including this article by Cramer) as qualified for any portfolio.
comments powered by