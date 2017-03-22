 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Test May Predict Onset Of Alzheimer's, UCSF Study Reveals



3/22/2017 6:06:22 AM

A new test that allows individuals to calculate their age-specific risk of Alzheimer's disease based on their genetic information has been developed by researchers including one of Indian origin.

Researchers from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)in the US found that polygenic hazard score (PHS) strongly predicted empirical age of Alzheimer's disease (AD) onset and progression from normal ageing to AD, with strongly associated neuropathology and biomarkers of AD neurodegeneration.

They combined genotype-derived polygenic information with known AD incidence rates to derive instantaneous risk estimates for developing AD.

