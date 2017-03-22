 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
4 Biotechs the Super-Rich Are Favoring in 2017 (So Far)



3/22/2017 5:51:41 AM

Billionaire investors didn't amass their fortunes by picking horrible stocks. While you wouldn't want to blindly copy these successful investors, it certainly doesn't hurt to watch which stocks they choose and how those stocks perform.

I looked at the portfolios of several of the wealthiest investors in the country to see how their healthcare stock picks are faring in 2017. The billionaires' best healthcare stocks so far this year include Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), Achaogen, AveXis , Exact Sciences, and Clovis Oncology. Here's why these healthcare stocks favored by the super-rich are performing so well.

Read at Motley Fool
