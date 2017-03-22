|
Why Biotech's Talent, Capital And Returns Are Consolidating Into Two Key Clusters
3/22/2017 5:44:53 AM
Two key geographic clusters dominate the biotech landscape today. These two areas, Boston and San Francisco, combine a unique blend of biomedical science, venture capital, entrepreneurial talent, risk-taking culture and geographic density. Other regions have some or all of these elements, but not in the same magnitude or momentum that Boston and San Francisco have today–and the gap is just getting bigger.
