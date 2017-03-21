 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
FDA Warn on Abbott (ABT)’s Bioresorbable Stent



3/21/2017 7:48:52 AM

The Absorb bioresorbable stent made by Abbott (NYSE:ABT) confers a higher risk of serious adverse events at 2 years compared with the company’s Xience drug-eluting stent, according to new data from a study that prompted the FDA to warn physicians on the risk.

But the picture is clouded by new guidelines indicating the proper blood vessel size and implantation technique; some 19% of patients in the 2008-subject trial were implanted in arteries that are now deemed too small for the device. Excluding those patients, the difference between the 2 stents was not statistically significant, according to the study.

