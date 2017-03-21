Employer:
80.5
News
FDA
Warn on
Abbott
(
ABT
)’s Bioresorbable Stent
3/21/2017 7:48:52 AM
The Absorb bioresorbable stent made by Abbott (NYSE:ABT) confers a higher risk of serious adverse events at 2 years compared with the company’s Xience drug-eluting stent, according to new data from a study that prompted the FDA to warn physicians on the risk.
But the picture is clouded by new guidelines indicating the proper blood vessel size and implantation technique; some 19% of patients in the 2008-subject trial were implanted in arteries that are now deemed too small for the device. Excluding those patients, the difference between the 2 stents was not statistically significant, according to the study.
