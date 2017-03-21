 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Facebook Hiring Dozens for Secretive Division, Rumored to be Working on Brain-Scanning Technology and Other Med Device



3/21/2017

The all-star roster of tech veterans that Facebook began assembling one year ago is quietly making progress, steadily expanding the size of its ranks and the hardware prototypes under development.

The group, known as Building 8, currently has four simultaneous projects underway, spanning everything from cameras and augmented reality to science fiction-like brain scanning technology, Business Insider has learned.

And Facebook is already thinking about the coming-out party for its impending family of gadgets, laying the groundwork to drum up interest and sell the products when the time is right.

