 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Heads Up Investors: 4 Biotechs With a Unique But Promising Product Candidate



3/21/2017 7:01:49 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
If you're searching for growth stocks with the potential to produce life-changing returns on capital, I think the biotechs Agenus Inc., Amarin Corp., Cara Therapeutics, and Geron Corp. are all highly promising.

Besides benefiting from the growing and aging global population that's already driving a hefty surge in demand for healthcare services in general, each of these biotechs sports a unique product -- or product candidate -- that could become an important advancement in their respective areas.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 