 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

How This Drug Candidate Could be a Winner in Gilead (GILD)'s Pipeline



3/21/2017 6:24:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) have been under pressure ever since investors realized its hepatitis-C sales weren’t going to be able to keep growing. Since then, the market has been looking for Gilead to make an acquisition to kick start its growth again, while writing off its pipeline. Is that a mistake? It could be according to Jefferies analyst Brian Abrahams and team.

What are they seeing that others are missing? They explain:

Read at Barron's Online


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 