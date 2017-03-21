Employer:
Is There A Link Between Climate Change And Diabetes?
Leiden University Medical Center
Study Reveals
Tweet
3/21/2017 6:17:09 AM
Scientists have long warned that rising global temperatures may impact public health in a devastating way because climate change is associated with deadly weather events, the spread of infectious diseases and even food shortages.
Now, researchers are looking at whether climate change might be linked to another public health concern: Type 2 diabetes.
Read at
CNN
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
International Business Times
