Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Filings Reveal
Alnylam
(
ALNY
) CEO's Pay Dropped Almost 80% in 2016
Tweet
3/21/2017 6:13:55 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals saw his compensation drop precipitously in 2016 as the Cambridge biotech lost about half of its market value, according to a federal filing.
John Maraganore received about $1.7 million in total compensation in 2016, down from nearly $8.3 million in 2015, a decrease of nearly 80 percent, according to the filing on Friday. The pay cut was driven largely by a sharp decrease in his option awards, which fell from $7.1 million to approximately $621,000 last year.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
The Medicines Company
(MDCO) And
Alnylam
(ALNY) Report Positive Final Results From ORION-1 Phase II Study Of Inclisiran
Questions Arise Over This Bay Area Biotech CEO's Doctorate Degree and His Time at the
University of Pennsylvania
Alnylam
(ALNY) Presents New Data On Fitusiran At
EAHAD
Fired
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
Was Investigating New
HHS Chief Tom Price
Alnylam
(ALNY) Receives
EMA
PRIME Designation For Accelerated Assessment Of Givosiran, An Investigational Rnai Therapeutic For The Treatment Of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias
Does
Ackman
's Exit Finally Signal A Bottom For Valeant?
Alnylam
(ALNY) Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Trump
NIH
Cuts Would Be 'Catastrophic Event,' Says
Bush
-Era
NIH
Chief
Alnylam
(ALNY) Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results And Highlights Recent Period Activity
Is
Valeant
(VRX) Finished Now That
Ackman
Is Out of the Picture?
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
•
Biotech/Pharma - Personnel