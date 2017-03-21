|
First Blood Test To Accurately Diagnose Depression And Schizophrenia Developed, Yale Study Reveals
3/21/2017 6:12:40 AM
After The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York announced last week the development of a blood test to identify autism in children, there have been reports of yet another advancement in diagnostic technology, this time from scientists at Yale, the John B. Pierce Laboratory, and the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Connecticut.
The team has worked on an early diagnosis tool for depression and schizophrenia and created a blood test that can differentiate between the two conditions. Their procedure focuses on a new biomarker that hasn't been tested before, making timely detection more possible and providing a valid diagnosis at any stage of either ailment.
