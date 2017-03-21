 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

First Blood Test To Accurately Diagnose Depression And Schizophrenia Developed, Yale Study Reveals



3/21/2017 6:12:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
After The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York announced last week the development of a blood test to identify autism in children, there have been reports of yet another advancement in diagnostic technology, this time from scientists at Yale, the John B. Pierce Laboratory, and the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Connecticut.

The team has worked on an early diagnosis tool for depression and schizophrenia and created a blood test that can differentiate between the two conditions. Their procedure focuses on a new biomarker that hasn't been tested before, making timely detection more possible and providing a valid diagnosis at any stage of either ailment.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 