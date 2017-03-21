|
3 Small-Cap Biotechs Investors Should Put Their Money On
3/21/2017 6:07:35 AM
While Gilead’s HIV franchise has retained its momentum, the broader decline in HCV franchise will continue to pull down the shares. In such a scenario, we advise investors to forget Gilead, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock, and invest in some other small cap biotech stocks (market capitalization below $200 million) that carry an impressive Zacks Rank and boast interesting pipelines/products and growth potential.
Based in Lawrenceville, NJ, Celsion Corporation (CLSN - Free Report) is an oncology company committed to developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, immunotherapies and RNA- or DNA-based therapies. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is currently focused on its lead program-ThermoDox (heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin).
