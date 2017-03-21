 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why Struggling Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Could Take Out This Danish Biotech in Major €500M Deal



3/21/2017 6:05:48 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Galecto Biotech has presented positive data from a Phase II study with its pulmonary fibrosis candidate, giving BMS the option of take over the biotech.

In 2014, Denmark’s Galecto Biotech has signed an option agreement with US-based pharma Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) for its lead asset TD139, which is under development for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Now that Galecto Biotech has presented positive results from its Phase Ib/IIa trial, BMS has an exclusive 60-day option to buy the Danish biotech that it hasn’t yet taken.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 