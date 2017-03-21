|
Why Struggling Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Could Take Out This Danish Biotech in Major €500M Deal
3/21/2017 6:05:48 AM
Galecto Biotech has presented positive data from a Phase II study with its pulmonary fibrosis candidate, giving BMS the option of take over the biotech.
In 2014, Denmark’s Galecto Biotech has signed an option agreement with US-based pharma Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) for its lead asset TD139, which is under development for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Now that Galecto Biotech has presented positive results from its Phase Ib/IIa trial, BMS has an exclusive 60-day option to buy the Danish biotech that it hasn’t yet taken.
