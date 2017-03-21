|
3D Systems (TDSC) Is Offering A Scalable 3D-Printing System For Manufacturers
3/21/2017 6:05:42 AM
3D printing is ready for large-scale manufacturing. That is, if 3D Systems has anything to say about it.
On Monday, the company shipped its Figure 4 production platform, a system which the company says produces plastic parts 50 times faster than comparable 3D printing systems. The system is both modular and scalable, ranging from single-print engines to systems comprising 16 or more print engines.
