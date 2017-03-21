 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3D Systems (TDSC) Is Offering A Scalable 3D-Printing System For Manufacturers



3/21/2017 6:05:42 AM

3D printing is ready for large-scale manufacturing. That is, if 3D Systems has anything to say about it.

On Monday, the company shipped its Figure 4 production platform, a system which the company says produces plastic parts 50 times faster than comparable 3D printing systems. The system is both modular and scalable, ranging from single-print engines to systems comprising 16 or more print engines.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
   

