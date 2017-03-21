 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Hubble Contacts Wants To Do For Contact Lenses What Harry's Did For Razors



3/21/2017 6:04:14 AM

You might not think the contact lens industry needs shaking up: After all, you can buy daily lenses from 1-800 Contacts or Walmart for as little as $40 for a 30-day supply. But the founders of Hubble Contacts – Ben Cogan, 27, and Jesse Horwitz, 28 – figure that by selling its own lenses, produced for it by one of the world’s largest contact lens manufacturers, for $30 a month on a subscription basis they can undercut major brands like J&J’s Acuvue and Valeant’s Bausch & Lomb.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
  		 

