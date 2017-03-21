 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Eli Lilly (LLY) Wants You To Know Its Price Hikes Don't Work



3/21/2017 5:57:03 AM

The drug-pricing debate focuses too much on President Donald Trump's Twitter account, and too little on the fact that price hikes don't work that well any more.

According to a report it released Monday, Eli Lilly & Co. had a 50-percent-off sale on its drugs in the U.S. in 2016, giving half the list price of its medicines back to insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, on average. It raised list prices by 14 percent, but only received 2.4 percent of that increase.

Read at Bloomberg


