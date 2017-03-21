 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Can Fitbit (FIT)'s Executive Shakeup Fix Its Broken Business?



3/21/2017 5:54:49 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) recently announced an executive shakeup and business realignment to "reignite growth" at the struggling wearables maker, which lost more than 60% of its market value over the past 12 months. Chief Business Officer Woody Scal and Executive VP Tim Roberts, who oversaw the company's social networking efforts, announced that they would step down at the end of March. Scal and Roberts were notably two of Fitbit's first employees.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
Fitbit
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 