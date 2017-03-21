|
Can Fitbit (FIT)'s Executive Shakeup Fix Its Broken Business?
3/21/2017 5:54:49 AM
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) recently announced an executive shakeup and business realignment to "reignite growth" at the struggling wearables maker, which lost more than 60% of its market value over the past 12 months. Chief Business Officer Woody Scal and Executive VP Tim Roberts, who oversaw the company's social networking efforts, announced that they would step down at the end of March. Scal and Roberts were notably two of Fitbit's first employees.
comments powered by