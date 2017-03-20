Employer:
EKF diagnostic GmbH
Ponders Over Splitting Company in Two
Tweet
3/20/2017 6:56:48 AM
* Currently evaluating plans under which they would split company into two separate companies based on business divisions
* US federal income tax chargeable on any gain associated with divestiture of business could be significant
* Implementation of proposal is envisaged to include a cancellation of company's shares from trading on aim
Read at
Reuters
Read at
Market Watch
Read at
News Release
Read at
News Release
