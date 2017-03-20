 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

EKF diagnostic GmbH Ponders Over Splitting Company in Two



3/20/2017 6:56:48 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
* Currently evaluating plans under which they would split company into two separate companies based on business divisions

* US federal income tax chargeable on any gain associated with divestiture of business could be significant

* Implementation of proposal is envisaged to include a cancellation of company's shares from trading on aim

Read at Reuters
Read at Market Watch
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 