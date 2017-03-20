Employer:
Fired
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
Was Investigating New
HHS Chief Tom Price
Tweet
3/20/2017 6:34:44 AM
Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was removed from his post by the Trump administration last week, was overseeing an investigation into stock trades made by the president’s health secretary, according to a person familiar with the office.
Tom Price, head of the Department of Health and Human Services, came under scrutiny during his confirmation hearings for investments he made while serving in Congress.
The Georgia lawmaker traded hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares in health-
