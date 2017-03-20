|
How Bay Area's Invitae's Sales Could Double in 2017
3/20/2017 6:28:21 AM
Wall Street loves companies that consistently post double- or triple-digit sales growth. These stocks usually excel in bull markets, but they can also be crushed when their growth starts slowing down or they're unable to squeeze out meaningful bottom line growth.
Let's take a closer look at three stocks that could double their revenues this year -- LogMeIn, Snap, and Invitae -- and the risks that their high-growth business models could face.
Invitae
Invitae uses software tools to process DNA samples, analyze information about genetic conditions, and generate test reports for clinicians. Its customizable tests screen for multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and other conditions.
