 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Touch And Sound Replace Sight To Let Blind “See” Computer Screens, Purdue University Study Reveals



3/20/2017 6:27:14 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
At Purdue University researchers are working on developing technology that would allow blind people to get a sense of what is displayed on a computer screen. The technology relies on hearing generated sounds and holding onto a force-feedback pen, similar to those common in table-top 3D visualization setups. As the user moves a cursor on the screen, the pen simulates being moved over different textures depending on what’s on the screen. Along with these vibrations, sounds are produced, and, after having been trained to use the system, a user can get a general idea of what is shown.

Read at medgadget


comments powered by Disqus
medgadget
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 