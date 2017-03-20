|
Is This New Device The Future Of The Workplace?
We become so limited by this idea of technology replacing workers when the better idea is to power-up their senses and extend what they're capable of doing.
So says Brian Mullins, founder and CEO of the augmented-reality device maker DAQRI. Those are powerful words, especially in a world where championing and empowering common workers can take you as far as the White House. Politics aside, though, the statement does beg the question: Does extending a worker's senses using augmented reality (AR) make business and investment sense?
