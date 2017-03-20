 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Trump's Expected Policy Changes Have Propelled These 2 Biotechs to New Highs



3/20/2017 6:15:36 AM

As President Trump noted during a recent meeting with insurance company CEOs, healthcare reform is an unbelievably complex subject. The Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) brought around 20 million Americans into the fold, and it certainly stands to reason that its demise would pressure healthcare stocks throughout the sector.

Well, the market doesn't seem to agree. From the biotechnology industry, shares of Amgen, Inc. have surged. Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp., insurer Anthem Inc., and leading genetic research equipment manufacturer Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have also posted impressive gains since last November. Each of these healthcare stocks have just about doubled the broad market S&P 500's impressive gain since election day.

Read at Motley Fool


