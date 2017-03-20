|
The Most Powerful Personality Trait You May Never Have Heard Of, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin Reveals
3/20/2017 6:14:19 AM
The flashier personality traits—narcissism, neuroticism and extraversion—get a lot of attention in the popular literature. But there’s a quieter trait that may be even more powerful: Intellectual humility, which, as the name suggests, refers to our capacity to be humble about our own intellect, to question whether what we know is actually correct and even to adjust our beliefs if we’re presented with new information. And rating higher in intellectual humility may go way beyond helping in our personal relationships (although it can do that, too).
