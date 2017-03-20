 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Cellceutix (CTIX) Takes on Anonymous Blogger, Calls Mako Research's Actions "Criminal"



3/20/2017 6:13:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
For the past year and a half, an anonymous investor by the name of Mako Research has angered investors and executives alike with a series of blog posts accusing small companies — mostly tech and biotech firms — of financial fraud, “Ponzi schemes,” pending collapse and worse.

Some of the claims in the 14 articles posted since August 2015 on a popular investor website are false, or at best, misleading. Many are couched as opinion, citing unnamed experts that appear to give the blogs authority. Most have had the effect of causing drops in the stock price of the eight companies targeted — two of which are Massachusetts biotechs.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 