Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Cellceutix
(
CTIX
) Takes on Anonymous Blogger, Calls
Mako Research's
Actions "Criminal"
Tweet
3/20/2017 6:13:40 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
For the past year and a half, an anonymous investor by the name of Mako Research has angered investors and executives alike with a series of blog posts accusing small companies — mostly tech and biotech firms — of financial fraud, “Ponzi schemes,” pending collapse and worse.
Some of the claims in the 14 articles posted since August 2015 on a popular investor website are false, or at best, misleading. Many are couched as opinion, citing unnamed experts that appear to give the blogs authority. Most have had the effect of causing drops in the stock price of the eight companies targeted — two of which are Massachusetts biotechs.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
Cellceutix
(CTIX) Provides Update On Developing P53 Drug Candidate Kevetrin As An Oral Anti-Cancer Agent
Allergan
(AGN) Hit With Lawsuit Over 'Artificially Inflated' Stock In 401(K) Plans
Cellceutix
(CTIX) CEO Unhinged After Anonymous Short Trader's Attacks
Ex-
Novartis AG
(NVS) Exec Found Not Guilty of Exaggerated Diovan Drug Results in Ad
Anonymous Short Trader Attacks
Cellceutix
(CTIX) Again
Drug Giants Like
Biogen
(BIIB),
Vertex
(VRTX) to Ignore Investor Calls to Explain Price Hikes
A Year After a Scathing Attack By a Short Seller,
Cellceutix
(CTIX) Eyes the Nasdaq and Big Investors
South Korea Fines
Novartis AG
(NVS) for Kickbacks, Bans Sale of Some Drugs
Cellceutix
(CTIX) Meets With
FDA
For Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Kevetrin For Ovarian Cancer
Amgen
(AMGN) Files Trade Secret Action Against Bay Area's
Coherus
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Cellceutix
•
Biotech/Pharma - Legal