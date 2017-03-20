Bay Area's CytomX (CTMX) Surges as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Signs Up for 8 More Projects With $200 Million Upfront in Deal Totaling $5 Billion

NEW YORK & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and CytomX
Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX), a biopharmaceutical company
developing investigational Probody therapeutics for the treatment of
cancer, today announced an expansion of their 2014 strategic
collaboration to discover novel therapies that will include up to eight
additional targets using CytomX’s proprietary Probody platform.
Probody therapeutics are designed to take advantage of unique conditions
in the tumor microenvironment to enhance the tumor-targeting features of
an antibody and reduce drug activity in healthy tissues. By remaining
inactive until they are activated by proteases in the tumor
microenvironment, Probody therapeutics bind selectively to cells within
tumor tissue with reduced binding to healthy tissue, potentially
improving or creating a therapeutic window. Probody therapeutics may
also have application in other diseases where proteases are dysregulated
in affected tissues.
As part of the original collaboration signed in May 2014 to discover,
develop and commercialize Probody therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb
selected four oncology targets, including CTLA-4. In the collaboration
to date, Bristol-Myers Squibb has progressed the CTLA-4 Probody
therapeutic to Investigational New Drug-enabling studies and the three
other programs are in the lead discovery and optimization phase.
“CytomX’s Probody platform has enhanced our discovery research as we
seek to direct the therapeutic effects of immunotherapy in a more
targeted approach against tumors,” said Carl Decicco, Ph.D., Head of
Discovery, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We look forward to working more
extensively with CytomX on this innovative and potentially disruptive
approach in oncology as well as other disease areas.”
“This expanded collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb gives CytomX the
opportunity to further the reach of our potentially transformational
Probody technology and provides us with additional financial and
strategic flexibility to build our company,” said Sean
McCarthy, D. Phil., President and Chief Executive Officer. “With
CX-072 in Phase 1/2, and CX-2009 approaching clinical studies, our broad
wholly-owned pipeline is poised for initial proof of concept as we aim
to reinvent therapeutic antibodies.”
Under the terms of the agreement, CytomX will grant Bristol-Myers Squibb
exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Probody
therapeutics for up to six additional oncology targets and two
non-oncology targets. Bristol-Myers Squibb will make an upfront payment
of $200 million to CytomX and, in addition, will provide research
funding over the course of the research term. CytomX will also be
eligible to receive up to $448 million in future development, regulatory
and sales milestone payments for each collaboration target, as well as
tiered royalties from the mid-single digits to low-double digits on net
sales of each product commercialized by Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Closing of the transaction is subject to clearance under the
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company
pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based
on its Probody technology platform. The company uses its platform to
create proprietary cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated
targets, such as PD-L1, and develop first-in-class cancer therapeutics
against difficult-to-drug targets, such as CD166. Probody therapeutics
are designed to take advantage of unique conditions in the tumor
microenvironment to enhance the tumor-targeting features of an antibody
and reduce drug activity in healthy tissues. The company’s lead program,
CX-072, a wholly-owned PD-L1-targeting Probody therapeutic, is being
evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study. CX-072 is part of PROCLAIM (Probody
Clinical Assessment In Man), an international umbrella clinical trial
program that provides clinical trial sites with access to the company’s
novel therapies under one central protocol. The Investigational New Drug
filing for CX-2009, a first-in-class Probody drug conjugate targeting
the highly expressed tumor antigen, CD166, is targeted for the first
half of 2017. In addition to its proprietary programs, CytomX is
collaborating with strategic partners including AbbVie, Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., MD Anderson Cancer Center and ImmunoGen,
For more information, visit www.cytomx.com
