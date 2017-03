Top 5 Life Science Jobs for Working from Home

1. Clinical

2. Bioinformatics

3. Sales

4. Writing

5. Regulatory Affairs

Other Potential Jobs

March 30, 2017By Mark Terry , BioSpace.com Breaking News StaffMany people want a work-from-home job, perhaps better known as. It has its appeal—no commute, seemingly flexible hours, you’re only seconds from your refrigerator and bathroom, and the dress code is flexible—you can probably go to work in your pajamas.There has even been a trend toward so-called “virtual” companies in biopharma, primarily for startup biotech companies where lab space is rented for the wet lab work, but otherwise staffers work from wherever they are. There are—at least—five different categories of telecommuting jobs in biopharma. The job postings listed are examples of the types of jobs, but are not necessarily telecommuting jobs—those depend on the individual employer.The top job in the clinical arena is. A CRA monitors ongoing clinical trials, ensuring Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidelines are being followed. The employment possibilities are broad, with all ends of the clinical trial process requiring CRAs—pharmaceutical companies, medical research facilities, contract research organizations and government agencies.The background required for a CRA is usually a health science/life science degree and knowledge of GCP and local regulations. In 2012,ranked CRAs as #4 on their list of the “Best Jobs in America,” withCRA positions typically require a fair amount of travel, at least regionally.lists a large number of CRA jobs on its job board. Examples includeforin South San Francisco, andfor Seattle Genetics ( SGEN ) in Bothell, Wash.Bioinformatics and data science are increasinglyin biopharma. More and more, biopharma depends on Big Data, which needs to be stored, handled and manipulated. It is being used in genomics, the human microbiome, crowdsourcing, synthesizing diverse data, drug recycling, clinical data and many other areas. These jobs typically require a master’s degree or PhD in bioinformatics, computer science, epidemiology, statistics and/or life sciences.Current jobs includefor Merck & Company ( MRK ) in Cambridge, Mass.,for thein Boston, andfor Takeda Pharmaceutical ( TKPYY ) in San Diego.These aren’t necessarily stay-at-home jobs, and typically require travel, whether through established clients or trade shows.currently lists, ranging fromforin Oakland, NJ, tofor. Apex is located in Fremont, Calif., but the job description says, “Involved in growing Product and Service revenue in the territory of China and SE Asia through active management of all stages of the sales process from lead generation, distributor management (of) any facilitation of delivery and international shipping in the assigned territory of China and SE Asia.”Within biopharma, a medical writer typically works on writing clinical evaluations, or various regulatory submissions, such as New Drug Applications (NDAs). These are often contract jobs and require an ability to string words together, but to also typically have life science degrees and advanced understanding of regulatory documents and procedures. If you’re a more general writer with an interest in biopharma, there are often writing-related jobs involved in corporate communications and public relations.Examples fromincludeforin Cambridge, Mass.,for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( RARE ) in Novato, Calif., andforin San Carlos, Calif.This category often overlaps Medical Writing and CRA positions. A Regulatory Affairs Project Manager is an administrative position that liaises across multiple teams and manages regulatory submissions.listsin this category.Examples includeforin Torrance, Calif.,for NEOS Therapeutics ( NEOS ) in Grand Prairie, Texas, andfor AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals ( AZN ) in Gaithersburg, Maryland.A quicksearch of “telecommute biopharma jobs” produces additional job titles that fall into the above five categories, including “GMP Team Leader,” “Research Analyst,” “Data Manager,” “Recruiter,” “Process Documentation Writer,” “Project Coordinator,” “Electronic Submissions Specialist” and others.Fast Internet connections, Skype, and cloud computing have made telecommuting a real possibility for many jobs in biopharma.Working out of the house isn’t for everybody. Some people prefer or need the structure of a schedule, or the social environment of office mates and peers. Others find the distractions of TV and social media to be too much in the home environment. But for others, telecommuting can be a great opportunity and way of life.