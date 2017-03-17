Top Pros and Cons of Contract Work in the Life Sciences Industry

Pros 1 Higher pay. 2 Work for yourself. 3 Build experience quickly. 4 International opportunities. 5 Leading with your strengths and interests. 6 Variety. 7 Ownership.

1. Higher pay.



It’s hard to say whether this is accurate, but anecdotally, because corporations don’t have to pay more for health care and other benefits, higher pay is (sometimes) the result. The problem with that assertion is that the increase in pay is unlikely to make up the difference in health care insurance, paid days off and retirement contributions. But yes, it’s likely that your take-home paycheck will be higher than your full-time non-contract peers.



2. Work for yourself.



This can be a definite advantage, although it depends on the type of contract relationship you have with your employer. Luke Webber, writing for the Proclinical blog, says, “Contract pharmaceutical and medical devices jobs afford a certain amount of freedom and flexibility. You could have the chance to choose contracts that have a certain length or location that best suits you.”



3. Build experience quickly.



If, in fact, your contract work is short-term for each contract and you move from position to position and company to company, you may gain experience very quickly, probably faster than permanent staff. It should be noted that contract work can be like that, but it can also be just like any other 40-hour-per-week steady job—just without the stability or benefits.



4. International opportunities.



Biopharma is international in scope and there are numerous international contract jobs available.



5. Leading with your strengths and interests.



Webber writes, “Another benefit of working as a contractor is that the main focus is what skills and expertise you can bring to the project, as this is the main reason you have been hired. … The pharmaceutical company you are working for will be focused on your ability, which can also mean that you’re more likely to receive recognition for your professional achievements.”



6. Variety.



Dubbed “the spice of life,” the truth is that for certain people, working with different people, at different jobs and for different people, is a dramatic positive in their life. For the most part, you can avoid office politics, and when your contract is up, if you’re looking for a change, it’s just a part of the job to move on to another position.



7. Ownership.



Depending on the nature of your contract work, for example, if you’re a genuine freelancer working for yourself and taking short-term contracts with different companies, ownership can be one of the primary psychological benefits. You don’t have “bosses,” you have “clients” or “customers,” and that can make all the difference in the world in how you feel about your independence and freedom.

