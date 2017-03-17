|
Disappointment Hits as Amgen (AMGN)'s Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks, But Not Deaths
3/17/2017 7:37:55 AM
Repatha, a new drug from Amgen, prevents heart attacks and strokes better than any medicine since the cholesterol-lowering statin drugs that are a daily preventative for millions of middle-aged people, according to a new study.
But the results fall below what doctors and patients had hoped for the drug, and set the stage for an intensified battle over Repatha’s $14,523-a-year list price, several times what the most expensive branded statins cost before they went generic.
“I think it’s a solid 'B,'” says Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist and epidemiologist at Yale Medical School, of the result. “If they’d met the expectations on what the drug was going to achieve, it would have made a big difference.
