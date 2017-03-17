 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Disappointment Hits as Amgen (AMGN)'s Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks, But Not Deaths



3/17/2017 7:37:55 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Repatha, a new drug from Amgen, prevents heart attacks and strokes better than any medicine since the cholesterol-lowering statin drugs that are a daily preventative for millions of middle-aged people, according to a new study.

But the results fall below what doctors and patients had hoped for the drug, and set the stage for an intensified battle over Repatha’s $14,523-a-year list price, several times what the most expensive branded statins cost before they went generic.

“I think it’s a solid 'B,'” says Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist and epidemiologist at Yale Medical School, of the result. “If they’d met the expectations on what the drug was going to achieve, it would have made a big difference.

Read at Forbes
Read at The Street.com
Read at Street Insider
Read at New York Times


comments powered by Disqus
Amgen
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 