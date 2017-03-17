 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Could A Blood Test Accurately Diagnose Autism? Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Study Reveals



3/17/2017 7:26:52 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A new study reveals a potential new diagnostic tool that could allow doctors to identify whether a child is on the autism spectrum through a simple blood test. But can the mystery of autism be reduced to a few simple biomarkers or is the disorder much more complex?

Clarity in the diagnosis of children affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a major challenge facing modern medical researchers.



comments powered by Disqus
  		 
Autism

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 