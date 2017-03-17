|
A Drug Company Just Struck A Deal To Discount The Price Of A Lifesaving Diabetes Medication To $25
3/17/2017 7:21:29 AM
Insulin prices have been rising — increases that mean some people are spending as much on monthly diabetes-related expenses as their mortgage payment.
As a result, the companies that make insulin have been under fire from the public and politicians including US Senator Bernie Sanders.
In response, one of those insulin-makers, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, said Thursday that it's partnered with CVS Caremark to provide $25 vials of insulin, roughly $100 less than the list price.
