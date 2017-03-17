|
3 Medtechs That Could Brave and Survive Policy Uncertainty
3/17/2017 7:19:50 AM
The mixed sentiment prevailing in the medical device community has compelled the investment world to act bearish. Per Trump, the democrats had designed a “lousy healthcare” model. But how his complete renovation with a new set of streamlined rules will benefit the sector overall, is still unclear.
We believe stocks with strong fundamentals that also have a significant share of their business overseas may well brace themselves in this conundrum. They will make lucrative additions to your portfolio.
