Bay Area's Livongo Rakes in $52.5 Million
3/17/2017 7:08:44 AM
Livongo Health said today it closed a $52.5 million growth round, with funds slated to support its diabetes management program, expansion into other chronic conditions and an international launch.
The Livongo diabetes management program combines lifestyle coaching with a connected glucose meter, designed to automatically upload readings and provide real-time insights. It’s aimed at self-insured employers, payers and healthcare providers.
The round was co-led by existing investor General Catalyst and Kinnevik, and joined by EDBI, American Investment Holdings and Microsoft Ventures, the Mountain View, Calif.-based company said. The round was also joined by all previous investors, Livongo said.
