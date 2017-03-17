 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bay Area's Livongo Rakes in $52.5 Million



3/17/2017 7:08:44 AM

Livongo Health said today it closed a $52.5 million growth round, with funds slated to support its diabetes management program, expansion into other chronic conditions and an international launch.

The Livongo diabetes management program combines lifestyle coaching with a connected glucose meter, designed to automatically upload readings and provide real-time insights. It’s aimed at self-insured employers, payers and healthcare providers.

The round was co-led by existing investor General Catalyst and Kinnevik, and joined by EDBI, American Investment Holdings and Microsoft Ventures, the Mountain View, Calif.-based company said. The round was also joined by all previous investors, Livongo said.

Livongo
  		 

