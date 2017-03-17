|
Ex-Novartis AG (NVS) Exec Found Not Guilty of Exaggerated Diovan Drug Results in Ad in Japan
3/17/2017 6:40:48 AM
A former employee of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG’s Japanese unit has been found not guilty of exaggerating advertising claims for the blood pressure-lowering drug Diovan.
Besides clearing 66-year-old Nobuo Shirahashi on Thursday of violating a pharmaceutical affairs law that bans fraudulent and exaggerated advertising, the Tokyo District Court also found the Tokyo-based sales arm Novartis Pharma K.K. not guilty.
comments powered by