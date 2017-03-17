The Hype Behind Massachusetts Biotech Corbus (CRBP)' Sole Pipeline Drug

Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
The top-performing public biotech in Massachusetts over the past year is located in a nondescript brick building with no signage, located along a stretch of highway in Norwood that is better known for its car dealerships than drug developers.
Investors in Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRBP) don’t much seem to mind. The 3-year-old company, situated some 25 miles south of Cambridge and the bustling biotech hub of Kendall Square, has seen its stock price increase more than 400 percent since March 2016, putting it at the top among the publicly traded life science firms in the state. As of the close of trading Thursday, the 32-employee company had a market cap of $458 million.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
