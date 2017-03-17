|
Valeant (VRX) Stock Shows Signs of Life After ValueAct Buy
3/17/2017 6:29:33 AM
Valeant shares were soaring after the market's close Thursday on news that ValueAct Capital purchased three million more share in the embattled biotech.
Valeant shares were up 5.5% after hours and continuing to climb. At time of writing, shares were at $11.82 apiece.
ValueAct currently holds a 4.39% stake in Valeant, according to FactSet. It is the second largest shareholder in the company, following Paulson & Co. Inc., which holds a 5.68% stake.
