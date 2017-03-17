 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Valeant (VRX) Stock Shows Signs of Life After ValueAct Buy



3/17/2017 6:29:33 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Valeant shares were soaring after the market's close Thursday on news that ValueAct Capital purchased three million more share in the embattled biotech.

Valeant shares were up 5.5% after hours and continuing to climb. At time of writing, shares were at $11.82 apiece.

ValueAct currently holds a 4.39% stake in Valeant, according to FactSet. It is the second largest shareholder in the company, following Paulson & Co. Inc., which holds a 5.68% stake.

Read at The Street.com
Read at CNBC
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 