Flowonix Release: First Implantable Pump Delivers Drugs Directly Into Brains Of Epileptic Patients
3/17/2017 6:10:12 AM
Flowonix, a company out of Mt. Olive, New Jersey, and Cerebral Therapeutics of Aurora, Colorado, have announced that the Prometra II infusion device they jointly developed has been installed in the first patients in a clinical trial. The trial at the St. Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia involves patients with medically refractory epilepsy receiving valproate (valproate sodium) delivered directly into their brains from the Prometra II.
