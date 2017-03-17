|
Biogen (BIIB) Faces Biggest One-Day Drop
3/17/2017 6:07:57 AM
Biogen Inc. shares dropped 5.5% in morning trade Thursday after the company was downgraded by Leerink and Morgan Stanley to market perform with a $300 price target and equal-weight with a $305 price target, respectively. Analysts at both companies noted lackluster sales for Biogen's Spinraza, which is the first drug approved for spinal muscular atrophy but has awhopping price tag: up to $750,000 in the first year, then $375,000 in later years. They also pointed to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug aducanumab, which is promising but risky, and could take two or more years for additional clinical trial results.
