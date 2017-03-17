|
Why This Biotech Says It's Close to Curing the Type of Cancer That Killed Steve Jobs
3/17/2017 5:57:51 AM
A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
The drug could transform Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), which was spun off from Europe's physics research center CERN 15 years ago and is listed on Nasdaq.
It had sales from existing diagnostic products of $29 million in the third quarter of 2016.
