|
3 Numbers That Make Gilead (GILD) Look Cheaper Than It Really Is
3/17/2017 5:55:15 AM
Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are trading at levels last seen in the first half of 2014, when trailing-12-month revenue and earnings were substantially lower than they are today. Investors have punished the company for dropping sales as its hepatitis C franchise faces pricing pressure and fewer patients starting therapy after the initial group of patients waiting for its treatments were treated and cured.
