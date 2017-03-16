Ex-Google (GOOG) Exec's Stroke Prevention Startup AliveCor Gets $30 Million

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leader in FDA-cleared mobile electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced the U.S. release of Kardia Pro, an industry-first artificial intelligence-enabled platform for doctors to monitor patients for the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia that leads to a five times greater risk of stroke1. The company also announced $30 million in new funding, led by Omron Healthcare and Mayo Clinic, further validating AliveCor as a medtech leader and fueling the company's mission to improve the quality of care in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

"Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. To manage heart disease and stroke risk, leading cardiologists want to see more than just ECGs from their patients," said Vic Gundotra, AliveCor CEO. "Kardia Pro tracks important measures of physiology like weight, activity and blood pressure, and, for the first time, AI technology is used to create a personal heart profile for each user, enabling user identification. The new platform enables doctors to be better doctors and patients to be more active participants in their own heart health, driving healthcare forward into the 21st century."

"What I find so compelling about Kardia is how it empowers my patient, making them much more proactive in their own healthcare," said Dr. Theodore Takata, cardiac electrophysiologist. "Reviewing data this quickly also lets me make important medical decisions, accelerating the time to diagnosis and avoiding unnecessary healthcare utilization."

"Omron Healthcare is excited to expand our strategic partnership with AliveCor. We are establishing new partnerships to redefine the role of technology in heart health as part of our Going for Zero mission. Partnering with AliveCor advances our path forward to build robust software programs that play a dynamic role in expanding heart health awareness, transforming the patient and caregiver dynamic and taking real steps toward eliminating heart attack and stroke," said Omron Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg.

AliveCor also announced today a series D funding round of $30 million, led by Omron Healthcare, with participation from Mayo Clinic and existing inside investors. This investment by two major healthcare leaders will help Kardia Pro become the new standard of care for doctors to enable early detection and prevention of heart disease and stroke. AliveCor will use the additional capital to accelerate innovations in heart health and continue the rapid expansion of the business.

AliveCor's AI technology will make it easier than ever for doctors to detect changes early and practice preventative medicine. This announcement comes at a pivotal time for the company as it becomes more than just a consumer-facing device and evolves into a trusted platform for doctors.

For more information on pricing and the availability of Kardia Pro, please visit the AliveCor website: www.alivecor.com

About AliveCor, Inc.

AliveCor, Inc. is pioneering the creation of FDA-cleared 'machine learning' techniques to enable proactive heart care and is recognized around the world for transforming cardiac care. The FDA-cleared Kardia Mobile is the most clinically validated mobile ECG solution on the market and is recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate ECG recordings. This simple-to-use mobile device and app-based service provides instant analysis for detecting atrial fibrillation (AF) and normal sinus rhythm in an ECG. Kardia Pro is the first AI-enabled platform for doctors to monitor patients for the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia that leads to a five times greater risk of stroke. AliveCor was recognized by Fast Company as one of 2017's most innovative companies in health (#3). AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, please visit alivecor.com.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of personal wellness products. Omron's market-leading products include home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors nearly 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Helping people improve their ability to live a healthier life is the heart and soul of Omron's purpose. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

