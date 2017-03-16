|
Are These 2 Biotechs Diamonds In The Rough?
3/16/2017 8:51:41 AM
With literally hundreds of biotech and pharmaceutical stocks to choose from, most investors either buy the well-known names (Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, Merck) or an index (IBB, VHT). However, for the investor willing to go the extra mile, a little bit of digging often results in the discovery of diamonds in the rough. Two such potential gems in today's market are small cap biotech firms Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)
